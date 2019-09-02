|
Kelly Walker
EAST PEORIA - Kelly Walker, 53, of East Peoria passed away at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on December 25, 1965, in White Hall, IL, to Alfred and Pamela Richards Dickson. She married Rick Walker in Winchester, IL, on Nov. 9, 1985. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Kassie Walker of East Peoria; son, Casey (Jackie) Walker of East Peoria; granddaughter, Cheyenne; two sisters, Tracey Reed of Winchester, IL, and Carla (Tom) Pinkham of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Ray Wilman.
Kelly worked as an LPN and office manager in the Peoria area for many years until her illness.
She was a soccer mom and was very active in local soccer leagues. Family was one of the most important things to her. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at the East Peoria Izaak Walton League, 221 Spring Bay Road, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 1 to 4 pm.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements. Kelly's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019