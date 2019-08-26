|
Kelsey Bahler
FAIRBURY - Kelsey Marie Bahler, 32, of Fairbury passed at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her residence.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Fairbury. Pastor Daryl Evans will be officiating. Burial will be in South Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury, and one hour prior to services on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Kelsey was born on October 17, 1987, in Pontiac, the daughter of Troy and Jacqui Hammer O'Hare. She married Ray A. Bahler on June 21, 2014, in Hawaii. He died on June 30, 2018.
Surviving are her children, Aubree and Hayden Bahler; mother, Jacqui (Arthur) Gardner of Fairbury; father, Troy O'Hare of Pekin; maternal grandfathers, Robert Hammer of Forrest and Paul Gardner of Kempton; paternal grandfather, Colin O'Hare of Waukegan; paternal great-grandmother, Marilyn Smith of Normal; siblings, Stephen Gardner of Surprise, AZ, Victoria Gardner of Fairbury, Christian Gardner of Fairbury and Alana O'Hare of Lacon; and aunts and uncles, including Cheri (Stan) Morris, Jeff (Dawn) Hammer and Stacee O'Hare, and including a special place in her heart for her Aunt Jeanette and Uncle Bill Diller.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Phyllis Hammer; and daughter, Alexis White.
Kelsey graduated with her associate's degree from Heartland Community College in Normal.
She was a waitress at Route 24 Diner, Monical's Pizza and Dairy Queen in Fairbury.
Her love and focus in life were her children, even throughout her many battles including addiction. She cherished the family trips with her husband and kids to Chicago. She captured many of these memories with her love of photos.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019