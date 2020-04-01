Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
(309) 923-3651
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Tremont Apostolic Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Dill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Dill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Dill Obituary
Ken Dill
HOPEDALE - Kenneth R. Dill, 77, of Hopedale, IL, passed away at his residence, winning his victory and going home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born on November 5, 1942, in Pekin, IL, to Henry Sr. and Elizabeth Lankhof Dill. He married the love of his life, Sandra R. Neeley, on December 14, 1963, in Tremont, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Lisa (Michael) Hoerr of Peoria, IL, Laurie (Nick) Rummel of Morton, IL, Kyle (Delynn) Dill of Iuka, MS, and Kevin (Jody) Dill of Tremont, IL; one brother, Glenn (Marilyn) Dill of Tremont, IL; two sisters, Margaret (Adam) Mauer of Bloomington, IL, and Wilma (Floyd) Bliss of Tremont, IL; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Henry Dill Jr.; and an infant sister.
Ken farmed all of his working life. He loved tending to his livestock, but had a special place in his heart for his horses. Besides farming, early in his career, Ken worked 10 years at Caterpillar. He then took on a job at Precision Planting, working 18 years and finishing his career. While at Precision, he was involved in registering 7 patents and was known world-wide as "Uncle Kenny."
Faith and family first, was a motto that he lived by and his everyday attitude and smile showed the importance of this. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to be busy and share his wisdom with everyone, especially by using his famous analogies.
Ken was a member of the Tremont Apostolic Christian Church, where a private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday April 3, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Tremont. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public to listen by going to accentral.apostolicchristian.org, click sermons and select Tremont. For those who do not have internet you may listen to the services by telephone at 1-866-210-1669, access code is 4417303#.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem4youth, 15161 N. 400 E. Road, Flanagan, IL 61740.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements and online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -