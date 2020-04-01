|
Ken Dill
HOPEDALE - Kenneth R. Dill, 77, of Hopedale, IL, passed away at his residence, winning his victory and going home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday, March 30, 2020.
He was born on November 5, 1942, in Pekin, IL, to Henry Sr. and Elizabeth Lankhof Dill. He married the love of his life, Sandra R. Neeley, on December 14, 1963, in Tremont, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Lisa (Michael) Hoerr of Peoria, IL, Laurie (Nick) Rummel of Morton, IL, Kyle (Delynn) Dill of Iuka, MS, and Kevin (Jody) Dill of Tremont, IL; one brother, Glenn (Marilyn) Dill of Tremont, IL; two sisters, Margaret (Adam) Mauer of Bloomington, IL, and Wilma (Floyd) Bliss of Tremont, IL; 15 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Henry Dill Jr.; and an infant sister.
Ken farmed all of his working life. He loved tending to his livestock, but had a special place in his heart for his horses. Besides farming, early in his career, Ken worked 10 years at Caterpillar. He then took on a job at Precision Planting, working 18 years and finishing his career. While at Precision, he was involved in registering 7 patents and was known world-wide as "Uncle Kenny."
Faith and family first, was a motto that he lived by and his everyday attitude and smile showed the importance of this. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to be busy and share his wisdom with everyone, especially by using his famous analogies.
Ken was a member of the Tremont Apostolic Christian Church, where a private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday April 3, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Tremont. Although the attendance is private, the event will be open for the public to listen by going to accentral.apostolicchristian.org, click sermons and select Tremont. For those who do not have internet you may listen to the services by telephone at 1-866-210-1669, access code is 4417303#.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem4youth, 15161 N. 400 E. Road, Flanagan, IL 61740.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements and online tributes and condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020