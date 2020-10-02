Ken Franklin
EAST PEORIA - Ken Franklin, age 78, of East Peoria passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago from complications from surgery.
He was born to John W. and Vivian G. (Gorrell) Franklin on July 27, 1942 in Peoria. He married Virginia Bowman on June 7, 1964 in East Peoria.
He worked at Central Illinois Light Co. for 33½ years. Ken was a great lover of sports and he loved to fish with his brother and friends. He was a member of Peoria Skeet & Trap Club on Spring Bay Road in East Peoria. He also enjoyed duck hunting with his brother. Ken was loved very much by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and son, Bryan Franklin.
Ken is survived by his wife, Virginia of East Peoria; one son, Troy (Michelle) Franklin; one grandson, Trevor Franklin; two granddaughters, Brooke and Heather Franklin; two great-grandsons, Noah and Jack; and two brothers, Gerry (Jan) Franklin and Ron (Marilyn) Franklin.
A memorial visitation will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Monday, Oct, 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Skeet & Trap Club or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
.