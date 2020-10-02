1/1
Ken Franklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ken's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ken Franklin
EAST PEORIA - Ken Franklin, age 78, of East Peoria passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago from complications from surgery.
He was born to John W. and Vivian G. (Gorrell) Franklin on July 27, 1942 in Peoria. He married Virginia Bowman on June 7, 1964 in East Peoria.
He worked at Central Illinois Light Co. for 33½ years. Ken was a great lover of sports and he loved to fish with his brother and friends. He was a member of Peoria Skeet & Trap Club on Spring Bay Road in East Peoria. He also enjoyed duck hunting with his brother. Ken was loved very much by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and son, Bryan Franklin.
Ken is survived by his wife, Virginia of East Peoria; one son, Troy (Michelle) Franklin; one grandson, Trevor Franklin; two granddaughters, Brooke and Heather Franklin; two great-grandsons, Noah and Jack; and two brothers, Gerry (Jan) Franklin and Ron (Marilyn) Franklin.
A memorial visitation will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Monday, Oct, 5, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Skeet & Trap Club or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved