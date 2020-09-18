1/1
Ken Kamp
1960 - 2020
Ken Kamp
PEORIA - Ken E. Kamp of Peoria, was surrounded by his family when he lost his battle with cancer on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 59.
He was born on December 12, 1960, in Peoria the son of Norman Kamp and Judith Dutlinger Russell.
Surviving are one son Kyle Kamp of Peoria, his father Norman Kamp of California, his mother of Peoria, two brothers Scott Kamp of Mapleton and Robert Russell of Peoria, one sister Rebecca (Randy) Kent of Peoria and one nephew Ryan Russell of Normal.
Ken worked in the family delivery service since his teenage years. He loved to watch old western movies, fish, hunt wild game as well as morel mushrooms. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears. Ken was a jack of all trades and constantly helped others. He was a loving father, son and brother who never knew a stranger.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be given to Kyle to help with expenses. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
