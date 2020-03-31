|
Ken R. Rau
PEORIA - Ken R. Rau, 94, of Peoria died at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2019, at Proctor Place in Peoria.
Ken was born on October 5, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio, to Roy T. and Lenore F. (Lynn) Rau. He married Joy A. Snyder on June 27, 1948, at Pekin Grace Methodist Church and had been married for over 70 years.
Ken is survived by his wife, Joy; his daughter, Sue (Fred) Miller of Dunlap; one grandson, Kent (Brenda) Miller of Bloomington, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Beverly Marshall and Jeanine Nelson.
After Ken graduated from Pekin High School in 1943, he enrolled at Louisiana State University, intending to become a doctor. However, in December of 1943, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, landing on Normandy Beach 30 days after D-Day. He became a squad leader, fighting in 5 major battles in 18 months, including the "Battle of the Bulge" and "Battle for Mortain," where he received Battle Honors and the Bronze Star for Valor. As a Staff Sergeant and a Combat Infantry soldier, he assisted in the taking of 57 German Army prisoners.
After the war, Ken entered the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana for 3 years on the G.I. Bill and then graduated from Bradley University in 1950 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. He and his father owned and operated Rau Appliance Center in Pekin for a number of years and then he became the area manager and instructor for the Dale Carnegie Courses of Illinois. Two of his students and friends persuaded him to go into the real estate business, where he excelled for 50 years, including time in management at CNR (Commercial National Realty) and over 15 years owning and operating his own company, Ken Rau & Associates, Realtors.
In 2002, he joined his friend, Bob Wilkins, at Traders Realty, where he completed 50 years as a real estate professional. In 2013, he became one of the oldest active realtors in the Peoria Area Association of Realtors, serving on the Illinois Real Estate Board for 50 years, and was honored as a member of the National Honors Fraternity, "Omega Tau Rho." Further real estate education and achievements included: '64 first GRI class in Peoria; '71 President of the Peoria Area Association of Realtors; '72 First CRB designation in Peoria; '77 First CRS designation in Peoria; '82 Realtor of the Year; and Chairman of the Illinois Realtors Convention in Chicago.
Ken was the past president of the Peoria Kiwanis Club, and had 15 years of perfect attendance from 1988 on. He was a past member of the Fraternal Members of the Elks Lodge of Pekin and the Masonic Temple, Pekin Lodge, Peoria Consistory & the Mohammed Shriners of Peoria. He, along with his wife, Joy, was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Peoria as well as a former member of the Willow Knolls Country Club and the Creve Coeur Club.
Ken's relaxing time consisted of traveling (including yearly trips to Florida) in he and Joy's motor home, always accompanied by his co-pilot miniature schnauzer, Rox.
Ken and his beloved wife, Joy, have been extremely devoted to each other throughout their 70-plus years of marriage and could often be seen holding hands. No other parents could've been better role models for a happy, long-lasting marriage. Their daughter, Sue, was so proud of her dad for his military service and very thankful he was persuaded to speak to her U.S. History classes at Peoria Heights High School for a few years about his 1st hand experiences in WWII. The best possible experience for Sue with her dad was being able to go to Washington, D.C. in May of 2012 on the Honor Flight.
Ken and Joy supported, not only each other and their daughter, but they also traveled to the University of Illinois for every home basketball game in which their son-in-law, Fred, played. This support carried over to their grandson, Kent (who was named after his grandfather), by attending every one of his high school football games, both home and away.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, IL 61601; or Mohammed Shriners of Peoria, 4201 Industry Drive, Bartonville, Illinois 61607.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020