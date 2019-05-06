Kendall "Kenny" Hall

PEORIA - Kendall "Kenny" C. Hall, age 66, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his Forrest Hill (EP!C) Group Home in Peoria.

Kenny was born on August 6, 1952, in Peoria to Mildred E. (Compton) and Henry E. Hall.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his brother, Robert (Susan) Hall of Peoria; his sister, Marcia Fay of Bettendorf, IA; five nephews, Jeffrey (Paige) Hall of East Peoria, John (Lindsay) Hall of Columbia, MO, Gregory Hall of Peoria, Richard Phillips of Cornelius, NC, and Adam (Leah) Fay of Oswego, IL; and two nieces, Jill (Chad) Beachler of Edwards, IL, and Kim (Scott) Selby of Kankakee, IL.

Kenny was a client of EP!C (formerly PARC) for over 50 years and benefited from the services they provided. His life was greatly enriched with many programs that EP!C has offered. Kenny worked at Taco Bell on Knoxville Avenue for over 20 years, where he enjoyed meeting and serving customers.

Private funeral arrangements have been made.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EP!C, 1913 W. Townline Road, Peoria, IL 61615.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019