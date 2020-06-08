Kendall Tate Chambers
MORTON - Kendall Tate Chambers of Morton entered into Glory on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Despite the current pandemic, Tate died peacefully in his home with loved ones.
Tate was born in 1952 in Lewistown, Illinois. He regaled his family and friends with stories of a country boy who spent endless days rabbit hunting, exploring the woods and slathering homemade blackberry jam on his grandmother's warm biscuits.
Tate proudly served in both the Army, as a Hawk missile radar mechanic, and in the Illinois Army National Guard, primarily as a JAG officer. Tate graduated from Bradley University in 1979 and has been a loyal Brave ever since. He graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 1982, where he served as the Managing Editor of the Law Review and the Captain of Moot Court. At SIU, Tate met Cathy Hines, and they married in 1983. After law school, Tate clerked for the Honorable Richard H. Mills, whom he credited for forming his legal and professional character. Tate joined the Department of Justice in 1987, serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Central District of Illinois, a position he never left. With the dedicated help of agents, he ran numerous successful task forces and along the way, developed strong bonds and enduring friendships. His position as the coordinator of the Pre-Trial Alternative to Detention (PADI) court, a program designed to provide top-quality drug treatment and court system intervention to defendants with drug addictions, was especially dear to him. The success of "Don't Shoot," a Peoria-wide focused deterrence initiative to reduce gun violence with wide community support, a program he created with the assistance of his dear friend Jerry Brady, was a great source of pride.
While with DOJ, Tate was detailed to both Washington, D.C., and Columbia, South Carolina. In D.C., he served as the National Coordinator of Project Safe Neighborhood and a Legal Program Manager for EOUSA's Evaluation and Review Staff (EARS). Tate loved exploring Smithsonian museums, walking on the National Mall and rooting for the Nationals. In South Carolina, Tate worked at the National Advocacy Center as the Assistant Director of the Publications Unit and the Editor-in-Chief of the Federal Journal of Law and Practice, for which he previously wrote numerous articles. Tate loved golfing on Ft. Jackson, cheering on the Gamecocks, and walking on the Horseshoe. Tate's final detail was as a Criminal Program Manager for EARS. During his tenure with the Department, he participated in or conducted 59 evaluations throughout the country, working long hours, but never failing to entertain his teammates at the end of the day. Tate was a man of many hats, each worn exceptionally well. Tate received numerous awards and accolades, including the Directors Award from EOUSA twice. He was equally proud of the awards bestowed on him by local law enforcement and legal agencies.
Tate was a man of strong and unwavering faith. He led the Episcopal Church Camp of Illinois, sharing his faith with each camper. He served on vestries in Illinois and D.C. In D.C., he led a bible study for the homeless, feeding both their bodies and their souls, as well as his own. In Illinois and South Carolina, Tate participated in Education for Ministry; the relationships he gained there consistently supported him.
Tate's devotion to his family is one of the great legacies he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his children, Jeff (Erin) Chambers, Katie Chambers, Jessica (Dan) Bunzol and Sarah Tate Chambers; his mother, Wanda Chambers; his mother-in-law, Jeanne Hines; his siblings, Don (Betty) Chasteen and Lori (Linda) Chambers; and his five cherished grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse "Jute" Chambers; his Little Grandma, Bertha Chambers; and his Big Grandma, Alva Munson.
Tate never knew a stranger. His interests were vast and his pleasures were many, finding joy in the ordinary and savoring the common life. His gregarious spirit was accompanied with humility, curiosity and empathy. His generosity was unmatched. His family and friends remain eternally grateful for every shared moment with Tate.
A private family mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church and live-streamed at stphils.com, with Fr. David Richardson officiating. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the church. Face masks required. A private family graveside will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tate's name may be made to The Welcome Table, epiphnaydc.org/giving through The Church of the Epiphany in Washington, DC or St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.