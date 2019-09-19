|
Kenneth A. Elias
PEORIA — Kenneth Albert "Bummer" Elias, 74, of Peoria, formerly of Streator, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was born on December 11, 1944, in Streator, a son of Albert M. and Marie (Churlik) Elias. He was raised by Art and Mary Brennan. He married Elizabeth Pate on May 10, 1970, in Pekin, she passed away on July 12, 2015, in Peoria.
Surviving are three daughters, Nicole (Greg) Miller of Chrisney, IN, Denise Hershkowitz of Inverness, FL, and Leah Matthews of De Queen, AR; one son, Todd Elias of Peoria; one brother, Pete Elias of Streator; one sister, Bernice Sellers of Streator; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was also preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jamie and Tim Daugherty; two sons-in-law, Stuie Hershkowitz and Dale Matthews; one brother, Richard Elias; sister-in-law, Pat Elias; and brother-in-law, Bob Sellers.
He last worked as the service manager for Peoria Tire for over 40 years.
Ken's celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
