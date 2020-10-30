Kenneth A. Johnson
CHILLICOTHE - Kenneth A. Johnson, age 72, of Chillicothe, formerly of Tonica, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Ken was born on October 13, 1948 in Spring Valley, IL to Arthur Irvin and Edna Margaret (Reichen) Johnson. He married Nancy Gentert on June 20, 1970. He later married Joan Keas on January 15, 1994 in Pekin, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Joan; his sons, Eric Johnson of Huntsville, AL, Lee (Nicole Earley) Johnson of Princeville, IL and Dale Johnson of Spanish Fort, AL; his step-daughters, Christy (Dave) Kuntz and Karen (Jimmy) Bullock, both of Chillicothe, IL; seven grandchildren; and his two sisters, Lyn (Mike) Scanlan of Rochelle, IL and Diane (Jon) Ryerson of Nichols, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ken was a design engineer for Cummins in Indiana and later for Caterpillar, retiring in 2007. Ken enjoyed spending time on the family farm and was an advocate for land preservation and conservation. He was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast. Ken also enjoyed traveling the countryside, especially in the mountains and spending time with his family.
Services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10am at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe as well as one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Mask wearing and social distancing will be in effect. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Tonica, IL. Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor's choice
