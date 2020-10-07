1/1
Kenneth Carlton Bradley
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
PEORIA - Kenneth C. Bradley, 71, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 12:32 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born on March 25, 1949, in Peoria, IL, to Alfred Dudley and Christiania (Hull) Bradley. He was a 1967 graduate of Manual High School. Kenneth married the love of his life, Ellen O. Basfield, on June 21, 1969, and to their loving union three children were born.
Kenneth worked at Caterpillar, Inc., at the Morton Building as an Inspector and respected Union Representative. He retired in 2012. Kenneth had a passion for photography and was a photographer for over 40 years. He loved the musical group the Temptations and he loved to travel to Las Vegas. Kenneth was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.
Kenneth leaves to cherish her most precious memories, wife of 51 years, Ellen Bradley of Peoria, IL; two sons, Kenneth Bradley II of Peoria, IL, and Kevin Bradley of Bloomington, IL; one daughter, Kimberly Bradley of Chicago, IL; three sisters, Barbara Bradley-Caruth of Peoria, IL, and Joyce Allen and Sue (Gle-en) McHenry, both of Houston, TX; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William "Sonny" Bradley.
A private funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, with a 2 hours visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Kenneth will be entombed at Historic Springdale Mausoleum.
Mr. Bradley's full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
