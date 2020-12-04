1/1
Kenneth Carrigan
Kenneth Carrigan
PEORIA - Kenneth F. Carrigan, 86, civic leader, son of Bernard and Bessie (nee Leroy); beloved husband of Joan Carrigan (nee Barrer); loving father of Tommy, Terry, and Danny & Pam (spouse); caring grandfather to Andrew, Elena, Justin, and Samantha Carrigan; three great grandchildren; dear brother to sisters Judith, Barbara Jean (deceased), brothers Lester and John (deceased); cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He lived in Peoria his entire life having grown up on Hurlburt Street on the south side. He enjoyed raising his family with Joan and pursued his career as a Local IBEW 34 journeyman electrician. He also owned several apartment properties around Bradley University. He honed civic leadership skills joining the Peoria Jaycees in 1964. He helped lead the campaign whereby in 1966 the citizens of Central Illinois voted to create the district that became Illinois Central College, a public comprehensive community college.
He volunteered as a guide for the Peoria Historical Society trolley tours for fifteen years. On a tour in 2008, a question about music sparked an idea gleaned from his childhood. When he was a kid, his family used to take a wicker basket of food to Springdale Cemetery on Sundays for enjoyment of a park-like setting. He remembered a steel-and-concrete platform at Soldier's Hill, overlooking a valley, which serves as a natural auditorium. As Peoria Municipal Band Chairman, he learned Springdale concerts took place whereby citizens would gather in the Peoria river valley to hear the band on that platform. On July 10, 2009, the Peoria Municipal Band presented a concert in Springdale Cemetery - the first time a band concert has been held there in 100 years.
He was the grand marshal of the 2011 St. Patrick's Day Parade, involved with the Saint Patrick Society of Peoria, Friends of Clonmel among others. He was an, active student, instructor and board member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Bradley University.
Private services and interment will be at Parkview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Church, Religious Organization, or charity of your choice.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
