Kenneth Couri
PEORIA - Kenneth Patrick Couri, 58, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. A medical marvel, Ken fought off cancer for 8 years, before going to rest peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.
The son of Anthony and Maureen Couri of Peoria, Illinois, he married the love of his life, Ilda Khattar, in 1983 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Michelle (Sean) Hayes of Washington, IL, Thomas of Minneapolis, MN, and Matthew of Fridley, MN; six siblings, Thomas (Angie) of Washington, IL, Mary (Gary) Burton of Pekin, IL, Dr. Gene (Gretta) of Peoria, IL, Anthony Jr. (Mary Beth) of Decatur, IL, Margaret (John) Zdanowski of Morton, IL, and Michael (Theresa) of Hamel, MN.
He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Charles.
He graduated from Spalding Institute in 1979 and worked for Veritas Technologies in Roseville, Minnesota. Aside from this, Ken was a man of many trades. He was a restaurant owner (LaGondola), cobbler (Couri's Shoe Repair), teacher (Knowledge Alliance) and freelancer (Couri Data Solutions). His biggest joy was spending time with his wife and children. He loved relaxing at the family cabin, boating, working on computers and mentoring his nieces and nephews. Ken had a big heart and an incredible sense of humor. He was a master storyteller. His stories will continue to be legends to all who knew him.
He was a member of St. Maron's Maronite Catholic Church in Minneapolis.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 602 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis, MN, with rosary and incense service beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m., on Friday, May 17, at St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, 2914 W. Scenic Drive, Peoria, IL. Additional visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at the church, with rosary at 8 p.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for a memorial bench in loving memory of Ken at St. Maron's Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel of Plymouth, MN (gearty-delmore.com, 763-553-1411) and Wright-Salmon Mortuary of Peoria, IL (wrightandsalmon.com, 309-688-4441).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019