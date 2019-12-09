|
|
Kenneth Criser
PEORIA - Kenneth Criser, age 87, of Yorkville, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 19, 1932, in Keokuk, IA, the son of Cecil Ray and Altina (Cramer) Criser. Kenneth was united in marriage on March 2, 1957, to the former Mary Hodgson, and they spent the next 62 happy years together.
He was formerly employed as a railroad engineer in Peoria and Monmouth, IL. He retired after 26 years of employment from Caterpillar, Inc. in Peoria, IL. Kenneth enjoyed antique cars over the years and was a member of the Early Ford V-8 Club. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Criser of Yorkville, IL; his son, Kenneth (Kim) Criser of Bloomington, IL; his daughter, Amy (Jerry) Heinle of Sugar Grove, IL; and his grandson, Ryan Fay of Cambridge, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Altina Criser.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019