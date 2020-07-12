Kenneth Dickison
CHILLICOTHE - Kenneth B. Dickison, age 88, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Kenneth was born on September 7, 1931, in Peoria to J. Bruce and Bertha (Mueller) Dickison. He married Marjorie Weerts on May 18, 1956.
Surviving are his wife; one daughter, Jody (Ernest) Turner; and two granddaughters, Isabella and Sierra Turner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Doris Dickison; and infant twin sisters, Janet and Shirley Dickison.
Kenneth worked as a truck driver for 35 years, retiring in 1991, and was a member of the Teamsters Local 627 Retiree's Club. For several years, Kenneth enjoyed playing guitar in various local bands.
Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to UnityPoint Hospice, 120 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Suite 209, Peoria, IL 61603.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
