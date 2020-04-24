|
|
Kenneth E. Humphrey
PEORIA- Kenneth E. Humphrey, 102, of Peoria passed away at 3:03 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Manor Court in Peoria.
He was born on January 26, 1918 in Harrisburg, IL son of the late William Andrew and Mary (Lee) Humphrey. He married Ruby McGarvey on March 30, 1946. Ruby preceded him in death on June 7, 1992. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Olivia Humphrey; step-son, Tom Snyder; two sisters; and one brother.
Kenneth is survived by his one son, Ken (Bonnie) Humphrey of Peoria; four grandchildren, Sandi Humphrey, Sheri Humphrey, Lindi (Nick) Schmitt and Ken (Hannah) Humphrey Jr.; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; step-daughter, Mary Blake; and loyal companion, Sharon Funk.
Kenneth worked at Caterpillar as a millwright until retiring in 1980. He was a longtime member of Bay View Baptist Church for more than 42 years. Kenneth enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Due to COVID 19, a private family burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery. Rev. Keith Thibo will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bay View Baptist Church, 22648 Grosenbach Rd. #9232, Washington, IL 61571.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020