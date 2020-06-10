Kenneth E. "Kenny" Kelch
KICKAPOO - Kenneth E. "Kenny" Kelch, 63, of Kickapoo passed away at 3:01 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Kenny was born on November 28, 1956, in Peoria to Frank and Anna Mae (Stenger) Kelch. He married Barb Schmitt on September 19, 1981, in Kickapoo. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Katie (Tom) Schnake of Kickapoo; one son, Doug (Ashley Strauch) Kelch of Kickapoo; two grandchildren, Eli and Nate Schnake; brother, Larry (Jackie) Kelch of Brimfield; brother, Ray (Becky) Kelch of Brimfield; sister, Diane Cass of Brimfield; brother, Joe (Joan) Kelch of Kickapoo; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother, Gary Kelch.
During his senior year at Brimfield High School in 1974, his dad put Kenny in a bobtail delivery truck for the family business, Suburban Gas Co. As co-owner, he later became President and continued his career for 46 years, never meeting a stranger until making his last delivery in February. Kenny was a member of the Illinois LP Gas Association and was also a Brimfield Fire Department board member for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the St. Louis Cardinals and playing with his grandkids.
A private family burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo. Fr. Joseph Dondanville will officiate. A vehicle visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. Staff will be on site to assist and direct traffic as you greet the family from your car.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brimfield Fire Department or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. You may leave your name and condolences on Kenny's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.