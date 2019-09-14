|
Kenneth E. Kerker
PEORIA - Kenneth E. Kerker, age 89, of Peoria passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Ken was born on July 19, 1930, in Peoria, IL, a son of Edward and Marguerite (Jung) Kerker. He married Rosilyn May on January 12, 1952. She preceded him in death on December 1, 2005. He later married Norma Bishop in 2014. She preceded him in death on August 8, 2018.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Raymond Kerker.
Ken is survived by one daughter, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Barnett of Bartonville; two sons, James (Joan) Kerker of Lake St. Louis, MO, and Kevin (Lynn) Kerker of Peoria; one step-son, Steve (Kathy) Hier of Texas; and three sisters, Patricia Youngren of Washington, IL, Joyce Schmit of Bartonville and Mary Ellen (Ernie) Mahan of Dunlap; as well as six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Ken proudly served as a Marine in the Korean War. He worked at Allied Mills for 19 years. He then went on to work at Caterpillar for 25 years as a machine repairman, retiring in 1985.
A current member of St. Philomena Parish, he was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree Spalding Council #427 and 4th degree Spalding Assembly # 206.
A visitation will be held between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019,!at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and cremation rites will be accorded. A private burial of ashes will be at a later date at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Knights of Columbus 3rd degree Spalding Council #427.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019