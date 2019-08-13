Home

Kenneth E. "Kenny" Monroe


1942 - 2019
Kenneth "Kenny" E. Monroe
PEORIA- Kenneth "Kenny" E. Monroe, 77, of Peoria passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home.
He was born May 3, 1942 in Peoria to Edwin and Amelia (Behrends) Monroe. He married Geraldine "Poni" Erwin on December 28, 1987 in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are children, Nick Monroe of Peoria, Chris Monroe of Peoria, Cheryl Jenkins of Chillicothe, Diane (Rob) Piper of Chillicothe, Denise (Kevin) Chionie of Toluca and Russell "Mutt" Bishop of Chillicothe; grandchildren, James (Tabitha) Spencer, Deanna (John) Hibbert, Hilary (Trenton) Turner, Dustin (Hannah) Monroe, Nathan Chionie, Candis (Vince) Bruno, Kimmie Sue Helton, Austin Bishop, Edwin Monroe, Savannah Monroe and Tommy (Lindi Jo) Jenkins; 9 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jerry Monroe, Bill ( Connie) Monroe and Dick (Marilyn) Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kenny worked at Caterpillar as a welder until retiring in 2002. He is a member of Elks #20 and Eagles #265. He is a US Navy Veteran.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. Additional visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis, OSF St. Francis Hospice or Illinois Cancer Care.
Online condolences can be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
