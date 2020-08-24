Kenneth E. Ulrich
EUREKA - Kenneth E. Ulrich, 97, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 3:36 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at The Loft Nursing Home in Eureka.
He was born on November 9, 1922, North East of Eureka, IL, in the farm home to Emanuel and Mathilda Schertz Ulrich. He married Ruby Reeb on June 22, 1950, in Hopedale. She passed away on May 20, 2016, after 65 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, Rollin (Velma) Ulrich of Syracuse, IN, Steven (Naomi) Ulrich of Eureka and Debra (Rollin) Handrich of Goshen, IN; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Lila) Ulrich of Eureka, IL, and Frank (Cara) Ulrich of Archibold, OH; and two sisters, Mildred Reeb of Eureka, IL, and Geneva Meyer of Orville, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Keith Ulrich; and brothers, Wilfred Ulrich, and Emanuel Jr Ulrich.
Kenneth farmed until 1975 and was co-owner of Ulrich Insurance in Eureka for 20 years from 1968-1988.
Kenneth was a lifelong member of Roanoke Mennonite Church. He put Christ first in his life.
Graveside services will be held for family and friends at Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery, 1220 County Road 1600 E, Roanoke, IL 61561, on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Bryan Miller will officiate. For those attending, feel free to bring lawn chairs. Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Roanoke Mennonite Cemetery and sent to 1195 County Road 1600 E, Eureka, IL 61530, or made online at https://roanokemennonite.org/donate
