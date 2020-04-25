|
|
Kenneth H. Beck
PEKIN - Kenneth H. Beck, 92, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Hallmark House Nursing Center.
Ken was born on July 3, 1927, in Cincinnati Township, Tazewell County, Illinois, to Elmer George and Erna Elizabeth (Heilman) Beck. He married Mary Liescheidt on January 15, 1955, in Pekin.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson, Sean McNally; one brother, John Beck; and one sister, Florence Meyer.
Surviving are his wife, Mary of Pekin; two sons, Steve (Mary Lou) Beck of Acton, Ontario, and Rev. Gary (Valerie) Beck of Flint, MI; six grandchildren, Jennifer Storey, Sarah Beck, Leanna Beck, Melanie (Joel) Walter, David (Julia) Beck and Leah (Alex) Hoffmeyer; and nine great-grandchildren.
Ken helped on the family farm until 1951, when he entered the United States Army, serving in Korea for two years, working on tanks. After he got out of the army, he worked for Oberle Oil Company and Ag-Land FS as a gas truck driver for 40 years.
Ken was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Pekin, where he had served as a trustee. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, square dancing, playing cards and camping. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Private graveside services will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Daniel Bishop officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 711 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020