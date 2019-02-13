|
Kenneth Hamilton
BRIMFIELD - Kenneth E. Hamilton, 86, of Brimfield passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on June 26, 1932, in Richey, Missouri, to Frank and Beulah (Rimmer) Hamilton. He married Barbara Tribbett on August 30, 1952, in Pocahantas, Arkansas. She preceded him in death in 2000.
Also surviving are two children, Jeanette (the late Lloyd "Skip") Norris of Brimfield and Linda (Chuck) Rickey of Chillicothe; two brothers, Clifford and Harold; one sister, Sharon; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Ruth; two sons, James and Leon; one brother, Donald; and two sisters, Charolette and Patricia.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood, with a two hour visitation prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the funeral home. A burial will immediately follow the service at Cottonwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
To view Kenneth's video tribute, or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019