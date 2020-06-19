Kenneth L. Burrus
1961 - 2020
Kenneth L. Burrus
PEORIA – Kenneth L. Burrus, 59, of Peoria, IL died Monday, June 15, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 12, 1961 in Cincinnati, OH to Herb and Marie (Roberts) Burrus. On May 17, 2003, he married Joy L. Schlesselman in Peoria County.
Ken is survived by his wife, Joy; brother, John (Maria) Burrus of Peoria; and parents, Marie and Ed Hill of Peoria. He was preceded in death by his father, Herb Burrus.
Ken started working in construction at a young age and started his own business before he turned 40. He was proud of his work to repair and remodel everything to do with a home.
Ken's first love was fishing and being outdoors. He took great pleasure in catching, cleaning and cooking fish for his friends and family. He loved to help people, he was a great cook, and he loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hooked On Fishing Park, 1807 N. Main St., East Peoria, IL 61611 or Cunningham Children's Home, 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802. For future service information or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
