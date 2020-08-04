1/1
Kenneth L. "Chris" Christianson
1937 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Kenneth L. "Chris" Christianson, 83, of East Peoria passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 16, 1937 in East Peoria, IL to Roy Arthur and Prisilla (Largent) Christianson.
Survivors include his children, Daniel (Connie) Christianson of Morton, Dave (Jackie) Christianson of Apopka, FL, Diana Christianson of Delavan, Kimberly (Tim) Kennedy of Bloomingdale and Sarah (Joe) Erlenbusch of Minier; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Melvin Christianson and Dale E. Christianson Sr. both of East Peoria and Norman J. Christianson of Elkton, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents; ex-wives, Delores Alberta Lahne and Sarah Kathern Walters; daughter, Lisa; and siblings, Ruth, Ted, Roy E., Evelyn P. and Lloyd D.
Chris was a retired roofer. He was a founding member of Twin Oaks Missionary Baptist Church in East Peoria. Though a man of few words, Chris had golden ears and never missed a thing. He loved his faith, family and racing, not necessarily in that order. He also enjoyed eating at his brother Mel's Café.
Private graveside services will be held. Pastor Michael Barkley will officiate. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Twin Oaks Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
