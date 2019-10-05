|
Kenneth L. Holmstrom
FARMINGTON - Kenneth L. Holmstrom, 91, of Farmington, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 8:54 p.m. at Courtyard Estates in Farmington.
He was born in Varna, IL, on December 26, 1927, the son of Louis and Nettie (Extrom) Holmstrom. He married Myra D. Dietrich on June 17, 1950, in Goodfield, IL. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2009.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and Vernon Holmstrom.
Kenneth (Kenny) is survived by three children, Roger Holmstrom of Farmington, IL, Cynthia (Tom) Kelley of Chillicothe, IL, and SuAnn (Dan) Grant of Lenexa, KS; five grandchildren, Amanda (Brad) Fingland, Chad (Lyndi) Holmstrom, Seth Holmstrom, Erin (Rob) Murphy and Jay (Amy) Kelley; eight great-grandchildren, Clara Fingland, Caitlin and Mackinzie Murphy, Ethan Theis and Brooklyn, Madelyn, Emma and J.T. Kelley; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Holmstrom and Lois Holmstrom; and several nieces and nephews.
Growing up in Varna, Kenny owned a trucking business there from 1947 to 1972, and he was active in raising and showing Polled Hereford cattle. He was a member of the Marshall-Putnam Fair Association Board for several years and later served as President for 3 years. Kenny also served as a 4-H Leader, Henry County Hereford Association President, Western Illinois Hereford Association President and Illinois Polled Hereford Association President. After moving to Farmington in October of 1972, Kenny was a salesman for Moorman Feeds for 11 years. After retirement, he sold jewelry at fairs and festivals for more than 30 years.
Kenny genuinely "liked people." He was proud to be a member of Memento #44 Odd Fellow Lodge in Farmington since June of 1975. A devoted volunteer, Kenny spent 29 years with the Spoon River Drive and as a Mt. Pisgah Representative; Proctor Hospital for 12 years; The Red Cross as a driver; and many church activities and committees. Dedicated to serving those in need, Kenny was a coordinator at the Farmington Area Food Pantry and volunteered at the Midwest Food Bank in Peoria.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Farmington United Methodist Church in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, a visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. The Rev. James Reed will officiate. Burial will follow services at Salem Lutheran Cemetery #2 in Varna, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Farmington United Methodist Church, Farmington Area Food Pantry or Midwest Food Bank.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019