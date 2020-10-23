1/1
Kenneth L. "Kenny" Reardon
PEORIA - Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Reardon, age 80, of Peoria, passed away at 11:52 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Born March 17, 1940 in Peoria, he was a son to Robert and Violet (Bardon) Reardon. On July 16, 1961 he married Sharon Jones in Peoria and together they cherished 59 years. Kenny worked for Caterpillar until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman who loved working on cars, but more importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Kenny was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife Sharon of Peoria; three children: Kenneth (Char Andersen) of Peoria, Darrin (Fern) Reardon of Morton and Kandy (Jason) Markum of East Peoria; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.
Per Kenny's wishes cremation rights have been accorded.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
