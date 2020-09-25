Kenneth Lester Murray
WYOMING - Kenneth Lester Murray, age 83, of Fort Worth, Texas, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Lindbergh Parc Senior Apartments where he was surrounded by his loving family.
Service: A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas, 76135.
Visitation: Monday, 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorials: Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or call 1-800-822-6344
Kenny was born May 1, 1937 in Kewanee, IL to Lester and Leona Murray and was raised on a farm near Wyoming, IL. He graduated from Wyoming High School and enlisted in the army. Upon returning from boot camp he married the love of his life Carole Barton with the honeymoon lasting 65 years. After being honorably discharged from the Army's 24th Signal Core, where he specialized in communications, Ken and Carole returned to the Wyoming area to begin his career as a farmer until he suffered a tragic accident that claimed significant function of his left leg. Kenny was an active member of the communities he lived in and served on school, county, and church boards. He was a Perpetual Member of the Wyoming Masonic Lodge. Kenny and his wife retired to Texas where he lived the remainder of his life. He was an active member of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Ft. Worth.
Kenny was a master storyteller and loved to have stimulating conversations about current topics, history, swapping a good joke, and especially the best travel route to drive anywhere. Kenny never met a stranger and was a friend to all. But what he loved the most was his family and being together. His genuine sense of humor and love of life will be truly missed.
Kenny was a very loving, supportive, and proud husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Ronald.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Carole; three children and their spouses, Michael (Glenda) , Cheryl (Randy Ball), and Rodney (Anita); 10 grandchildren, Amber, Jennifer, Megan, Justin, Travis, Gini, Jackie, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth and Aidan; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his twin brother, Keith Murray, and sister, Virginia "Ginny" Milam.