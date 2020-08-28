Kenneth Lusk
DUNLAP - Kenneth Lusk, Sr. passed from this world to the next on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. His wife of many years was with him holding his hand when he peacefully and quietly slipped away.
Ken was born in Olney, IL on June 9, 1938 to Frank and Anna McLaughlin Lusk, and was the youngest of five boys. They, of course, predeceased him, as did his brothers Alan, Bob, Don, one grandchild Kyndra, and nephew Alan.
Upon his graduation from high school, he got on a bus and headed for a job his brother, Bob, was running in Ohio. That was the beginning of his career as a pipeline welder. This was a career he was very proud of, and he was one of the best welders ever. In later years, he went to Alaska and worked on that pipeline. For a number of years he was a Boilermaker in Local 60 and was the general foreman at the Powerton Plant for ten years. There was yet one more career to be explored – an antique dealer and collector. He really enjoyed this last pursuit, and we had a lot of fun traveling across the U.S. looking for bargains.
He married Linda Heinz on December 14, 1974, and she was the love of his life and he of hers. She survives. He is also survived by two of the best sons anyone could ask for, Kenneth (Chris) Lusk, Jr. and Gary (Debbie) Lusk, and two daughters, Brenda Lusk and Sherry Lusk. There is a handful of grandkids, and a smaller handful of great-grandkids. Also survived by one brother, John (Judy) Lusk, one brother-in-law, Phil Cornish, and a number of nieces and nephews scattered around the country. Then there are the nieces and nephews who have remained close, Tracey and Simon, Robin (John), Cindy (Ronnie) and, as he referred to them, Missouri Bob and California Bob. We can't forget his dog, Daisy, because he loved that coon hound, and vice versa.
There will be a celebration of Ken's life at a later date, and his family will be in touch. Should you want to make a donation in his name, please send to SAMS Animal Rescue, 328 South Pinkerton Road, Hanna City, IL 61536 or OLD FRIENDS Animal Sanctuary, 12110 Lebanon Road, Mount Juliet, TN 37122.
A special thanks to the staff at the Hospice Home – they must have a special calling to do what they do – for their kindness and understanding is second to none.
So – good night my love until we meet again.