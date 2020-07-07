1/1
Kenneth "Kenny" Mitzelfelt
1937 - 2020
PEKIN - Kenneth "Kenny" Dale Mitzelfelt, 83, of Ottawa passed away at 12:58 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Pleasant View Healthcare Center in Ottawa. He was formerly of Pekin.
Born May 20, 1937, in East Peoria to Adolph and Doris (Pulling) Mitzelfelt, he married Jacqueline Martin on September 23, 1956, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Kenneth Mitzelfelt Jr. and Teresa Davis, both of Pekin, and Lisa (Jeff) Hettrick of Ottawa; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four siblings, Donald (Janet) Mitzelfelt of Pekin, Carolyn (Walter) Black of Apopka, Florida, Carolyn Vance of Mount Dora, Florida, and James (Betty) Kettering of Beaumont, California; and was the favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Christy.
Kenny was a 1955 graduate of East Peoria Community High School. He had worked at Caterpillar, Inc. as a draftsman and tool designer for 30-plus years.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Kenny enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed being outdoors and had a passion for woodworking.
Kenny was a member of Peoria Seventh Day Adventist Church.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Matthew Lucio will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and mask will be implemented. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Alzheimer's Association, Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
9
Funeral
10:00 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
