Kenneth MullenBARTONVILLE - Kenneth Ray Mullen of Bartonville passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 63.Born November 20, 1956, in Peoria to the late Oford Neil Mullen, and Betty Jewell Merry Mullen, Kenneth proudly served in the United States Army. Baseball was lifelong passion of Kenneth's, and he was a die-hard Cardinals fan.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Mullen.Survivors include his siblings, Ricky (Susan) Mullen, Ronald (Susan K.), Danny (Candee), Regina (Dave) Templeman, Janette (John) Moon and Jason (Alicia) Mullen; and several nieces, and nephews.Graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.