Kenneth Mullen
Kenneth Mullen
BARTONVILLE - Kenneth Ray Mullen of Bartonville passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 63.
Born November 20, 1956, in Peoria to the late Oford Neil Mullen, and Betty Jewell Merry Mullen, Kenneth proudly served in the United States Army. Baseball was lifelong passion of Kenneth's, and he was a die-hard Cardinals fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Mullen.
Survivors include his siblings, Ricky (Susan) Mullen, Ronald (Susan K.), Danny (Candee), Regina (Dave) Templeman, Janette (John) Moon and Jason (Alicia) Mullen; and several nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
