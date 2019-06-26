Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Kenneth O. Eyer


EAST PEORIA - Kenneth E. Eyer, 98, of East Peoria passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 8:58 a.m. at Generations at Riverview.
He was born on February 22, 1921, in White Hall, IL, to Elery O. and Effie (Robinson) Eyer. He married Grace Duckwiler on March 23, 1946, in Roodhouse, IL. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2008.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; son, James O. Eyer; daughter, Carolin Miller; brother, John Eyer; sister, Mildred Mayberry; one grandson; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth (Beverly) Eyer of Canton, IL, Patricia (Jerry) Vonderhaar of Athens, AL, and Terry Eyer of Havana, IL; 17 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
Kenneth worked at Caterpillar as a tool grinder, retiring in 1979. He also worked as an export packer in Morton. He was a U.S. Army 96th Infantry veteran.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Remmert Funeral Home. Pastor Johannes Christian will officiate. Visitation will be an hour prior to services. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Online condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019
