Kenneth Orwig
PEORIA - Kenneth "Ken" S. Orwig of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota, with his family by his side, on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
He was born on September 28, 1954, in Peoria, IL, son of the late Robert M. and Stella Allen Orwig. He married Kathy Patton on June 27, 1986.
Ken attended Robert Morris College. He was a former paramedic with OSF Saint Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL. He began his career at the Peoria Police Department, which spanned 26 years, retiring in 2014. During this time, he held positions as an officer, detective and sergeant; but his greatest passion in the department was with his K-9 partner, Officer Basco.
Surviving are his sons, Tony Orwig of Peoria, IL, Joshua Orwig of Minier, IL, and Ryan Orwig of Southern Illinois. Also surviving are siblings, Mary Jane (Norb) Schneider of Bogart, GA, and Rob (Judi) Orwig of Bloomington, IL; brother-in-law, Mike (Denise) Patton, and sister-in-law, Leslie Johnson, all of Peoria, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was strong, brave and he kept his faith in the Lord throughout his courageous battle.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, the beach, friends, family and his beloved dog, Callie.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held on Sunday, March 31, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6801 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614, with a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m., and a service starting at 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ken's memory to Gulf Gate Church, 6501 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34231; Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6801 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614; or Midwest Food Bank, 9005 N. Industrial Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
