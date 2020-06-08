Kenneth Oswald
HOPEDALE - Kenneth J. Oswald, 91, formerly of Hopedale, passed away at 8:36 a.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
He was born on August 21, 1928, in Beaver Crossing, NE, to Peter and Mary Schweitzer Oswald. He married Betty Jean Elgin on July 2, 1949, in Sequin, TX, and she passed away on February 1, 1994. He later married Elizabeth Cunliffe on April, 2, 1994, and she passed away on August 5, 2017.
Surviving are one son, Kevin (Teresa) Oswald of Fort Myers, FL; three grandchildren, Sean (Allyson) Oswald of Peoria, Jason (Crystal) Oswald of Dunlap and Heather Oswald of Morton; one brother, Joseph (Virginia) Oswald of Hopedale; and one sister, Arlene Halder of Huntley, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six sisters and two brothers.
He was a science teacher for ten years and a guidance counselor for 30 years at Limestone High School in Bartonville, retiring in 1989.
Ken served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Ann St. Mennonite Church in Peoria.
He enjoyed sports, reading and golf and was a Cubs fan.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.