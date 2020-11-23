Kenneth R. Moline

PEORIA - Kenneth R. Moline, 93, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Bickford Senior Living in Peoria.

Ken was born on May 25, 1927, in Moline, Illinois, to Roy Moline and Ethel Moline. He was preceded in death by his parents and his, brothers Duane Moline and Harland Moline.

Ken married Georgia Sue Patterson on June 16, 1951, in Virden, Illinois, and she survives. He is also survived by his children, Mark (Elaina) Moline, Paula (Jon) Jacobs and Craig Moline; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Ken enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was serving in the Philippines when the war ended. As a result of the GI Bill, he was able to be first member of his family to attend college and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from Bradley University in 1951.

Ken was an engineer during his entire professional life and was employed at McDonnell Aircraft, WABCO Inc. and Caterpillar. He was part of the team that designed the transmission of the D9 bulldozer and traveled to Europe to provide support for Caterpillar products in Belgium and Switzerland.

Ken loved his family, travel, ballroom dancing, bird watching, photography, genealogy, his St. Louis Cardinals and life itself.

He was a long-time member of First Federated Church of Peoria and will be laid to rest there in a private ceremony.

Donations in memory of Ken may be made to First Federated Church of Peoria or Bickford Senior Living of Peoria.

Special thanks to the staff of Bickford, especially Lisa Adams, who took loving care of Ken. Those who knew him felt blessed by his company.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store