Kenneth Seiler
WASHINGTON - Kenneth Anthony Seiler, 80, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away at 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born on August 4, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to Anthony J. and Alvena (Meismer) Seiler. He married Janet Selvey in 1967, and they made their life-long home in Washington. Janet passed away on May 3, 1995.
Surviving are one brother, Gary (Lois) Seiler of Cary, IL; and one sister, Marilyn (John) Benedino of Monticello, IL. He is also survived by a niece, Amanda Senese (Matt) of Crystal Lake, IL; and a nephew, Jacob Seiler (Jena) of Crystal Lake, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ken grew up in Peoria and Metamora, Illinois. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1959-1963. His four-year tour of duty took him to both the east and west coasts, Cuba and Japan. Ken's life-long career as an electrician began in 1959, when he joined the Navy. He was trained and assigned as a missile fire control tech to the newly re-commissioned guided-missile cruiser, the USS Providence. After his service, he continued to expand his electrical expertise, working chiefly in industrial applications his entire career. He was very proud of his 35-plus years as a union electrician with IBEW Local #34 in Peoria.
Ken was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington.
A private family Mass will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Ken enjoyed the comfort and care at Snyder Village so much in his last year of life. The family requests memorial donations be made to Snyder Village, 1200 E. Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
