Kenneth Swanson
MORTON - Kenneth Eugene Swanson, 87, formerly of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born in East Peoria, Illinois, Ken was the son of the late Clifford and Margaret Swanson. Kenneth served our country as a Korean War Navy Veteran and worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 38 years, prior to his retirement. Ken attended Grace Church in Morton, Illinois, and most recently, Brookside Church in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Mary (Hufford) Swanson; daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Johnson; grandchildren, Justin (Beth) Johnson, Brandon (Rachel) Johnson and Ryan (Savannah) Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Keller, Fiona, Rigby, Durban, Jupiter and Bijou.
Ken was preceded in death by his son, Charles "Chuck" Swanson in 2017; and brother, Melvin Swanson.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead Assisted Living Chapel, 8300 Maysville Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019