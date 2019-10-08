Home

POWERED BY

Services
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Golden Years Homestead Assisted Living Chapel
8300 Maysville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Swanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Swanson Obituary
Kenneth Swanson
MORTON - Kenneth Eugene Swanson, 87, formerly of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born in East Peoria, Illinois, Ken was the son of the late Clifford and Margaret Swanson. Kenneth served our country as a Korean War Navy Veteran and worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 38 years, prior to his retirement. Ken attended Grace Church in Morton, Illinois, and most recently, Brookside Church in Fort Wayne.
Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Mary (Hufford) Swanson; daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Johnson; grandchildren, Justin (Beth) Johnson, Brandon (Rachel) Johnson and Ryan (Savannah) Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Keller, Fiona, Rigby, Durban, Jupiter and Bijou.
Ken was preceded in death by his son, Charles "Chuck" Swanson in 2017; and brother, Melvin Swanson.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead Assisted Living Chapel, 8300 Maysville Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now