Kenneth Ummel
PEORIA - Kenneth D. Ummel, 76, of Peoria, formerly of Groveland, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born on August 29, 1942, in Peoria to Mervin and Florence (Birkey) Ummel. He married Judith Bogner on October 6, 1991, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Judith Ummel of Peoria; his children, Todd (Shannon) Ummel of Minier, Ill., Kirk (Kris) Ummel of Minier, Ill., Troy (Monet) Ummel of Peoria Heights, Kyle (Danielle) Ummel of Groveland and Amanda (Michael) Myers of Raymore, Mo.; his step-children, Mark (Barbara) Sendelbach of LaFayette, N.J., Jill (J.C.) Harrell of North Charleston, S.C., Amanda (Josh) Keller of East Peoria and Chip Pauli of Peoria; 25 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jim Ummel of New Port Richey, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He worked in the maintenance department for the Morton Unit School District 709 for 27 years, retiring in 2004.
Ken served his Lord and Savior for over 70 years. He was a member of Groveland Mennonite Church and The Redeemer's Special Church in Peoria, where he was an assistant pastor and Sunday school teacher. Ken was co-founder of the Hidden Manna Food Pantry in Peoria. He was also a member of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau. Ken coached American Legion and youth baseball and basketball for many years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Laramie Street Baptist Church in Peoria, with Pastor Bruce Rocke officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and at the church, from 9 9:45 a.m., prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Groveland Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Hidden Manna Food Pantry, 644 Park Ave., Peoria, IL 61603; or Midwest Food Bank, 9005 Industrial Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019