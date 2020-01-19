Home

Britton-Bennett Funeral Home
110 Cedar Street
Steelville, MO 65565
(573) 775-2123
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Springfield, IL
Kenneth W. Hicks


1947 - 2020
Kenneth W. Hicks Obituary
Kenneth W. Hicks
PEORIA - Kenneth W. Hicks, 72, of Salem, MO, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home, holding hands with the love of his life, Shirley Harlan. He courageously faced a battle with Agent Orange Cancer.
Ken was born on July 3, 1947, in Peoria to Richard and Dorothy Hicks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Hicks.
He is survived by his life partner, Shirley Harlan and her children whom he thought of as his own, Carissa Garbe of Washburn and Seth Harlan of California; his daughters, Kendra Reliford of Sparland and Kimberly Watkins of Peoria; sisters, Linda Custer of Plymouth and Kathy (Tim) Ohl of Butler; aunt, Anna Isaacs of Glasford; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces; and 2 nephews.
He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Ken worked all over Central Iliinois in construction and co-owning KWH&A Builders.
He had a great passion for riding his Harleys.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on January 24, 2020, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Arrangements are by the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home of Steelville, MO.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020
