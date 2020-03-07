|
|
Kenneth "Ken" Wagler
PEORIA - Kenneth Eugene "Ken" Wagler, 79, of Peoria passed away at 5:48 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria. He was formerly of Washington.
Born May 27, 1940, in Peoria to Cletus E. and Dolores M. (Marchand) Wagler, he married Michele (Bishop) Paylor in Peoria. They later divorced. He then married Peggy L. Pieper on February 2, 1980, in Washington. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Teresa (William) Blackburn of Liberty Township, Ohio; one son, Brian (Candice) Wagler of Warrensburg, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Dalton and Dane Wagler, Taylor and Private William Kenneth Blackburn, Jessica M. Crook and Olivia, Allyson and Connor Morrissey; and one niece, Joy (Dave) French of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two step-daughters, Lori Michelle Crook on December 3, 2018, and Lisa Renee Morrissey on October 28, 2016; and one sister, Phyllis Appell.
Ken graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1958. He later graduated from Wentworth Military Junior College with an associate's degree in business and finished college at Bradley University.
He was a third-generation owner of Wagler Insurance Agency in Peoria, starting his career in 1960. He served as president for the Professional Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois in 2002 and later served on the Board of Directors.
Ken was a former member and past president of the Northside Optimists Club of Peoria. He was also the public announcer for the Peoria Blades Hockey Team for many years.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, Ken was a caring person that had a sensitive side and offered wisdom and encouragement to everyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Canada, golfing, telling stories and being a jokester.
Ken was a very artistic person who enjoyed painting. He loved participating as Frosty the Snowman in the Peoria Santa Claus Parade and visiting area schools during the holidays.
He formerly attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Bill Holley will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Garden in Peoria.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Skylines, especially C.N.A's, Marina, Pat, Leta, Twyla and Jennifer, for their dedicated and loving care they showed Ken.
Memorial contributions may be given to Apostolic Christian Skylines, 7023 North East Skyline Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61614; or , Midwest Affiliate, 503 North East Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, Illinois 61637.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020