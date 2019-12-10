|
|
Kent M. DeCapp
CUBA - Kent Michael DeCapp, 49, of Laguna Nigel, California, formerly of Cuba, IL, passed away at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019.
Kent was born on August 17, 1970, in Peoria, Illinois, to Larry and Patty DeCapp. He married Hallie Ripley on June 4, 1994.
He is survived by his parents; wife, Hallie; and his two loving children: son, Kaleb, and daughter, Kylee. He is also survived by a large family who cared deeply for him and whom he loved.
Kent loved sunrises and sunsets at the beach, fishing, camping and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends. His smile and laughter will be missed by all of us.
Kent graduated from East Peoria Community High School and then attended Illinois Central College for Business Administration and Management. He received an Associate of Arts at University of Phoenix with a 3.85 GPA, and CADC Certification in Substance Abuse/Addiction Counseling with a 3.95 GPA, and was also completing his Certification for Alcohol and Drug Counseling through Sober College in California.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Baby Beach Dana Point Harbor for his family and his California friends. A Communion service will be said for him at St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church in Germantown Hills on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., with Deacon Larry DeCapp officiating. There will be a visitation at the church, starting at 12:30 p.m., for family and friends. Following the service, a celebration of life will follow at the Parish Center at the church. A graveside service for the burial of ashes will be held at Walnut Cemetery in Banner, Illinois, on December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will be held following his inurnment at the Venue, 23 West Pine Street, Canton, IL, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CAPO Recovery Center, 34401-34445 Ensenada Place, Dana Point, CA 92629, to support someone striving to recover or to a .
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019