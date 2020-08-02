Kermit Anderson

PEORIA - Kermit Anderson, 77, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence in Peoria, IL.

He was born on April 12, 1943, in Shreveport, LA, to Lee Arthur and Olevia (Harris) Anderson.

Surviving are his brother, James (Shirley) Anderson of Peoria, IL; his son, Shaun McGinnes of Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lee and John "Bud" Anderson; and two sisters, Rena M. Brown and Dorothy M. Adams.

Kermit lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: walking, talking with friends and family and spending time with his nephews and nieces. He was caring with a pleasant demeanor that left anyone he was around remarking on how nice and pleasant he was.

Family, friends and other lives who Kermit touched are invited to a graveside service at the Swan Lake Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 4601 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, at 1 p.m. on Friday August 7, 2020, to reminisce, grieve and support each other.



