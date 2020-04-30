Home

PEORIA HEIGHTS - Kerry L. Weir, 74 of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born in Henry, IL, to Mary and Elmer Weir, then moved to Roanoke, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, David and Elmer; one sister, Sandra; and daughter, Sandy.
He is survived by his three daughters, Carrie Lynn, Ester and Lois; brother, Raymond; and sisters, Diane, Bonnie and Debra.
Kerry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea.
Graveside services will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020
