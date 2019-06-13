|
Kevin Brown
CARLOCK — Kevin Patrick Brown, 50, of Carlock, IL, died at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on November 20, 1968, in Bloomington, IL, to Robert W. and Patricia Grunloh Brown, he married Jodi Lyn Stone on August 1, 1992, in Chenoa, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his father, Bob (Charlie Quinn) Brown of Lexington, IL, his brother, Mark (Micci) Brown of Lexington, IL, his mother-in-law, Mary Beth (Jeff) Smith of Easton, IL, father-in-law, Dan (Laura) Stone of Bartonville, IL, brother-in-law, Corey (Jodi) Stone of Mason City, IL, and three nieces, Kylie Brown, Haylie Stone and Alison Stone.
Kevin is also survived by his English Bulldog, Bayat Brown, many fellow coaches, players and students whom he considered family, and Jordan Guedet, Jake Stewart, and Jackson Stewart, whom he loved as his own.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patti, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Kevin was a 1987 graduate of Lexington High School and a 1992 graduate of Eureka College. He worked as a PE teacher and coached both basketball and baseball at Bloomington Central Catholic High School from 1992-2002. He then worked as a teacher and basketball coach at Eaton High School in Eaton, CO, from 2002-2004. Since 2004, Kevin has worked at Washington Community High School as a PE teacher, coach of baseball for two years and has served as the head coach for the men's basketball program. Kevin was inducted into the IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association) Hall of Fame in 2017.
He attended Eastview Christian Church in Normal, IL, and he and his wife, Jodi, enjoyed owning Kamp Komfort in Carlock, which was Kevin's retirement dream. Kevin will be remembered as a competitor to the end.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. Pastor Jason Sniff will officiate. Burial will be at Lexington Township Cemetery in Lexington. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Washington Community High School Torry Gym.
Memorials for Kevin may be made to KBSTRONG – fighting the fight, NFP c/o Washington Community Bank, to assist in brain cancer awareness.
Kevin's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019