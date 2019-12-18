Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary
Kevin E. Shake


1969 - 2019
Kevin E. Shake Obituary
Kevin E. Shake
EDWARDS - Kevin E. Shake, age 50, of Edwards, passed away at 7:22 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Methodist Hospital.
Born May 16, 1969 in Chicago, a son to William Edward and Margaret (Nolde) Shake. On September 5, 2004 he married Lila Wildhirt in Willowbrook. She survives. Kevin was the Vice-President of Keystone Steel. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching football, playing lacrosse with his Son Jacob and coaching Lacrosse, football and baseball. Kevin cherished the times he cooked with his wife and enjoyed playing the bass in various bands over the years. HE was a great and loving husband and best friend with humorous spirit who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife Lila of Edwards; his mother Margaret Shake of Chicago; four children: Kyle (Courtney) Jaeger of L.A., California, Lauren Shake of Chicago, Rachael (Fiancé Cam Yamm) of Edwards, and Jacob Shake of Edwards; one brother Stephen Shake of Chicago and one sister Elisabeth Shake of Chicago.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to services. Cremation rights will be accorded following services.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Kevin's memory may be made to the family for the college expenses for his son Jacob.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
