Kevin L. Monk
LOWPOINT - Kevin Lee Monk, 69, of Lowpoint passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday November 7, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria.
Cremation has been accorded and his visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the American Legion in Washburn from 5 to 9 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Spring Bay Fire Protection District or to the family to be split between his gun clubs.
Calvert-Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Kevin was born in Spring Valley on March 24, 1950, a son to Neal J. and Emma Viola Egli Monk. He married Pamela Pearsall in Peoria on February 18, 1978. She survives.
Also surviving are his brothers, Kim L. Monk of Galena, Dan E. (Charlene) Monk of Eureka; and sister, Nancy (Jon) Bridgwater of Shawnee, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Kevin was a proud member of the ISRA and the NRA and was a certified training counselor, as well as an instructor for the Women on Target division. He was also a member of the Chillicothe Sportsman Club, The Lefthanders Gun Club and the Central Illinois Practical Shooters. He was a Jimmy Buffett fan and was always full of humor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019