|
|
Kevin M. Godsill
PEORIA - Kevin M. Godsill, age 41, of Peoria, passed away at 10:07 AM on Friday, April 10, 2020 in his residence of natural causes.
Born August 13, 1978 in Peoria, he was a son to Michael J. and Marie B. (Schleich) Godsill. He married Julie Frost, she survives. He was a graduate of Peoria Notre Dame class of 1996 and Bradley University class of 2001. Kevin worked in sales for DeKroyft-Metz & Co. and was a volunteer fireman for the West Peoria Fire Department. He was a loving son, father and brother who enjoyed spending time with his children and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his parents: Michael J. and Marie B. Godsill of Mapleton; two children: Adam and Lauren Godsill both of Peoria; one sister Amy (Kevin) Capie of Peoria; one nephew William "Liam" Capie of Peoria and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside committal will take place at a later date with Fr. David Richardson officiating.
Memorials in Kevin's memory may be made to the Education Fund for his two children C/O CEFCU Bank.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020