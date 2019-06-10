|
|
Kevin Scott Mason
BARTONVILLE - Kevin Scott Mason, age 51, of Bartonville passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 4:15 p.m. at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1968, in Peoria to Paul and Carol (Nash) Mason. He married Georgia Brignall on April 29, 1988, in Peoria. She survives, along with two daughters, Jessica Mason of Bartonville and Jennifer Mason of Bartonville; two brothers, Mike Mason of Peoria and Steve Mason of Metamora; one brother-in-law, Steve (Mi) Brignall of Bartonville; his mother-in-law, Zelda Brignall of Bartonville; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Kevin was currently working as a Foundry Specialist for Caterpillar, Inc.
He was a member of UAW 974, was very active in Relay for Life, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching and helping out with the Limestone marching band.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Kevin's life will be at a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Kingston Mines Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital or OSF Hospice.
You may view Kevin's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019