Kevin Steven Miller


1956 - 2020
Kevin Steven Miller Obituary
Kevin Steven Miller
PEORIA - Kevin Steven Miller, 63, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 9:18 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born in Peoria on June 26, 1956, to Josha Miller and Velma Equillia Blissett. They preceded him in death.
Kevin served our country as a Marine. Kevin had a sweet, free spirit and loved his family, especially the children.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, two brothers, Dennis Cook of Beloit, WI, and Raymond Cook of Peoria, IL; one sister, Lorraine (John) Floyd Panorama City, CA; a special niece, Desiree Cook of Peoria; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Denise Cook and Loretta Purifoy.
Kevin will be laid to rest privately.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -