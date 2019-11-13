|
|
Kevin Thomas Sunderland
PEORIA - Kevin Thomas Sunderland, 65, of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully, with his four children by his side, on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Kevin was born in Peoria, Illinois, on March 4, 1954, son of the late Thomas Jerome Sunderland and Mary Jo (Murrin) Sunderland, who still survives. His loving wife, Tamie (Kielmeyer) Sunderland, also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Nelson of Peoria; his four children, Kevin Sunderland Jr., Kellie Sunderland, Rachel Sunderland and Thomas (Brittany) Sunderland; and his mother-in-law, Beverly Kielmeyer, who all reside in Florida. He is also survived by his brothers, Steven (Mary) Sunderland of LaGrange, IL, amd Thomas (Judy) Sunderland of Glendora, CA; and his sisters, Colleen (Chuck) Hubert of Peoria, IL, Maureen (Robert) Grubbs of Western Springs, IL, and Teresa (George) Girardi of Fort Collins, CO; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Kevin was an outstanding athlete during his younger years. He played football and basketball and received recognition as the first ever Father Zindler Athlete of the Year Award while attending Shrine of the Little Flower in Royal Oak, Michigan. After moving back to Peoria, Kevin graduated from Manual High School and studied at Lake Superior State College.
Kevin was a Division Sales Manager for Lorillard Corporation in Portland, Maine. He was respected and admired by his company for his outstanding commitment. Kevin retired in 2012 and moved to Florida.
Kevin loved the outdoors and was very proud of his 56 acre home in Otisfield, Maine, where he and his family lived for over 30 years. He was a craftsman who built 2 barns and fenced his entire property by himself to support the livestock he loved to take care of. Being an outdoor enthusiast, Kevin chopped his own firewood to prepare for the harsh Maine winters. One of Kevin's hobbies included building an integral village for his electric train set, which filled an entire room. He was also an avid fisherman and will always be remembered for his lengthy tales of the "big one that got away."
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Wright and Salmon Mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
